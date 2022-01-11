Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 579,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $31,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.0% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,339,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 569,660 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 29.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 628,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,778,000 after buying an additional 141,489 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQM traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. 20,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,398,974. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $40.53 and a 1 year high of $71.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

