Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $6,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.50, for a total value of $19,350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 3,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.69, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,271,045 shares of company stock worth $788,334,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $2.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $300.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,460. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.96. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 billion, a PE ratio of -118.50 and a beta of 1.52. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 72.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $305.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $363.02.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

