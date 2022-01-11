Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $39.24 and last traded at $39.26, with a volume of 182112 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.36.

Specifically, CFO Derek Andersen sold 4,055 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total transaction of $311,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,893 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total transaction of $145,533.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,465,225 shares of company stock valued at $81,175,161 in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,249,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,732,000 after buying an additional 12,004,573 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 55,234,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

