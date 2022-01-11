SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC reduced its position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 182.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $80,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $16.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $815.60 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.39.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 45.13% and a negative net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. SmileDirectClub’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SmileDirectClub from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on SmileDirectClub from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

