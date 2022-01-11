Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Lowered to $63.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.29.

SMAR stock opened at $61.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.46. Smartsheet has a twelve month low of $51.11 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter bought 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,389.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $210,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,093 shares of company stock valued at $19,112,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

