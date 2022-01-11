Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Acquired by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 39.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 25.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $61.25 on Tuesday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Smartsheet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter acquired 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 6,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $487,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,093 shares of company stock worth $19,112,930. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.