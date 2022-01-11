SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.11

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 7.11 and last traded at 7.25, with a volume of 820900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 7.66.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 10.47.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of 35.13 million for the quarter.

SmartRent Company Profile (NYSE:SMRT)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

