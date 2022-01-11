Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLHG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Raymond James cut shares of Skylight Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mackie raised Skylight Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Skylight Health Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Skylight Health Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 128,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,015. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Skylight Health Group has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $6.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20.

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Skylight Health Group had a negative net margin of 52.41% and a negative return on equity of 53.09%. The company had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skylight Health Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing.

