Skycoin Price Down 2.3% This Week (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges. Skycoin has a market cap of $5.27 million and $139,537.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002389 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.96 or 0.00057246 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00083849 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.11 or 0.07405893 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,757.02 or 0.99753771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00067637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin was first traded on April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Skycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

