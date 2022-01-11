Skrumble Network (SKM) Price Hits $0.0016 on Top Exchanges

Skrumble Network (CURRENCY:SKM) traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Skrumble Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Skrumble Network has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. Skrumble Network has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $366,325.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00063122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Skrumble Network Profile

Skrumble Network is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Skrumble Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skrumble Network directly using U.S. dollars.

