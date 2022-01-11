Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $150.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Simpson Manufacturing Company Inc., headquartered in Pleasanton, California, through its subsidiary, Simpson Strong-Tie Company Inc., designs, engineers and is a leading manufacturer of wood construction products and software solutions, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and concrete construction products, including adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, powder actuated tools and reinforcing fiber materials. “

SSD has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

SSD opened at $130.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.31. Simpson Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $91.90 and a fifty-two week high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $396.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $159,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 800 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.19, for a total transaction of $98,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,217 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects; and concrete construction products such as anchor; and repair, protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DYI projects.

