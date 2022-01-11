Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 12.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,083 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLAB opened at $187.68 on Tuesday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.85.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

