Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €65.00 ($73.86) target price from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.59% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHL. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.05) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.50 ($88.07) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($70.45) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($80.68) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($85.23) price target on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €61.30 ($69.66).

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of ETR SHL traded down €2.78 ($3.16) on Tuesday, hitting €60.98 ($69.30). The company had a trading volume of 1,063,350 shares. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €41.98 ($47.70) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($76.89). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.