SIBCoin Trading Down 36.2% This Week (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 10th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $272,560.07 and approximately $748.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SIBCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,062.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.14 or 0.07384498 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.78 or 0.00306167 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.20 or 0.00870602 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00010577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.06 or 0.00069087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008923 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $183.85 or 0.00437087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $107.96 or 0.00256675 BTC.

About SIBCoin

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,635,803 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SIBCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SIBCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.