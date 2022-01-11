ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on ShotSpotter in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

SSTI traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $27.97. 23,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,201. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.58 million, a PE ratio of -254.18 and a beta of 1.28. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,424 shares of company stock valued at $684,409. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

