Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Decreases By 18.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.0 days.
ZTE stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.02.
About ZTE
Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for ZTE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.