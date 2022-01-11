Short Interest in ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Decreases By 18.7%

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,100 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the November 30th total of 535,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 229.0 days.

ZTE stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. ZTE has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.02.

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

