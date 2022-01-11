Short Interest in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Declines By 20.3%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 609,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of XHR opened at $17.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.62. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $172.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xenia Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 3,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $61,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 30.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 81.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

