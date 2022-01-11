Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Declines By 21.6%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 21.6% from the November 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TPRKY shares. Bank of America lowered Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Shares of Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.52.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.