Short Interest in Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) Declines By 22.3%

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,929,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the November 30th total of 3,768,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,254.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pharming Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:PHGUF opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97. Pharming Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The company offers RUCONEST which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.