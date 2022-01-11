Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Drops By 19.1%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,763.5 days.
Shares of DRTGF stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
About Jet2
