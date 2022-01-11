Short Interest in Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Drops By 19.1%

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 352,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 435,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,763.5 days.

Shares of DRTGF stock opened at $16.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.64. Jet2 has a 1 year low of $14.17 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

About Jet2

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

