Short Interest in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Decreases By 20.3%

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,400 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 30th total of 434,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 338,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $383,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,699,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 177,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Information Services Group by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,482,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after acquiring an additional 695,402 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 743.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,096,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 966,390 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,028,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after buying an additional 133,588 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Information Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,589,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

III stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. Information Services Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $346.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 4.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

