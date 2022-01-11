Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Drops By 22.5%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 735,700 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 949,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 640,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,372,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,180,000 after acquiring an additional 229,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 47,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after buying an additional 141,445 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.35 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 59.81%. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortress Biotech will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FBIO shares. TheStreet upgraded Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

