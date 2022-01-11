Short Interest in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Decreases By 18.3%

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 360,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

BXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

BXC opened at $81.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $791.61 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.80. BlueLinx has a 1-year low of $33.05 and a 1-year high of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.96. BlueLinx had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 139.09%. The company had revenue of $970.84 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BlueLinx by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 177.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after buying an additional 426,795 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,094,000 after buying an additional 51,283 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,359,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 312,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 72,360 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

