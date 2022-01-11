Short Interest in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) Declines By 16.3%

Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,000 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the November 30th total of 334,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Aviat Networks from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

In other Aviat Networks news, Director Somesh Singh bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.79 per share, with a total value of $61,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David M. Gray purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aviat Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $30.83 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $43.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93. The stock has a market cap of $344.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $73.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.