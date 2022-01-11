Short Interest in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Declines By 15.8%

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the November 30th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CNH Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 120.0% in the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the second quarter valued at about $18,324,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II alerts:

Shares of APGB stock opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.05.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.