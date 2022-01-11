Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Now Covered by HSBC

Analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

SAEYY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at $11.90 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a 200 day moving average of $16.13. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

