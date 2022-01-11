Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases Shares of 2,618 Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

NYSE JXN opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.49. Jackson Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $46.64.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Jackson Financial Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

