Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 507 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.39.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $197.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.85. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

