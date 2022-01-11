Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0801 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Shaw Communications has increased its dividend payment by 3.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Shaw Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 74.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Shaw Communications to earn $1.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.93 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

NYSE:SJR opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.68. Shaw Communications has a 1-year low of $17.06 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Shaw Communications stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

