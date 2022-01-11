SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 797 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SBAC. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SBA Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.38.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.67, for a total value of $1,097,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $342.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a PE ratio of 132.29 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.09. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.21%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

