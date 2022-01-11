SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 33,139 Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 12.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,443,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,195,000 after acquiring an additional 611,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 13.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,862,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,099,000 after acquiring an additional 588,534 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 104.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1,988.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after buying an additional 305,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,921,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRIM. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Primoris Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primoris Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of PRIM opened at $25.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Primoris Services Co. has a one year low of $21.47 and a one year high of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.14.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.41 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

