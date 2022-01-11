SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,778 Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 16,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 330.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ OM opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 2.48.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.44) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 11,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $644,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,001,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,074 shares of company stock worth $7,376,778. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

