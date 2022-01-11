SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $215,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 7.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PJT Partners news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PJT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

NYSE:PJT opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.74. PJT Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $89.50.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.54%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

