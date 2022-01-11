SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 22,046 Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 153,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the third quarter valued at $7,243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.091 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

