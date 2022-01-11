SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 133,647 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 1,243.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,647 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 22.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.60. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.02 million. Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

