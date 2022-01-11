SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 4,123 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Amundi bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARNA opened at $94.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.08 and a 200 day moving average of $64.23. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARNA. SVB Leerink lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

