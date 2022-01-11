SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SEIC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.20.

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,383. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

