Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 236,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,033,000. Baidu makes up approximately 1.2% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Baidu as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Baidu by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark cut their price target on Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.12.

Shares of BIDU traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.74. 95,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,661. The company has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.14 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

