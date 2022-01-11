Segantii Capital Management Ltd Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 249,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,500 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,135,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 74,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 112,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,214,780. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $85.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.