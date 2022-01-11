Segantii Capital Management Ltd Purchases 11,242 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 259.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,509,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $438,447,000 after buying an additional 3,255,421 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,906,000 after buying an additional 147,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,326,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,968,000 after purchasing an additional 449,059 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,207,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,363,000 after acquiring an additional 305,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 11,909.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,122,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,438 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,857,354. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

