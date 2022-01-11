Segantii Capital Management Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 95,000 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned 0.19% of Performance Food Group worth $13,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Performance Food Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $195,939,000 after acquiring an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $1,821,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 80.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,815 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $63,804,000 after buying an additional 587,652 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 519.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 115,533 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after buying an additional 96,870 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.78.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kimberly Grant sold 1,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $51,242.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.72. 6,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,104,691. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 141.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.90. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

