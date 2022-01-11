Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAN. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.13.

NYSE:MAN opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.97 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.45%.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

