Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 837 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 15,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $343.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.64%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.