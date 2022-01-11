Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 365 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KBR by 607.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its position in KBR by 37.7% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 1,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp bought 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.74 and a beta of 1.29.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

