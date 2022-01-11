Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 237 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after acquiring an additional 662,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 26.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,277,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,105,000 after acquiring an additional 480,603 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 452.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,800,000 after acquiring an additional 364,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 669.8% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 402,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,763,000 after acquiring an additional 350,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $94,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $88.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.20 and a 52 week high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.98%.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

