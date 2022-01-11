Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $20,736,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 215,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 141,037 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after buying an additional 88,743 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $6,772,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after buying an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director William D. Waddill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $291,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $1,268,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $59.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.25. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.12.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

