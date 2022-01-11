Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $538,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Fox Factory during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fox Factory during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Fox Factory by 114.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $158.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $109.00 and a 12 month high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 23.50%. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.