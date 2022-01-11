Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $533,000 Stake in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colfax by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Colfax by 9.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colfax by 1,335.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Colfax by 4.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 926,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,453,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Colfax in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Colfax news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,758 shares of company stock valued at $8,263,070 in the last ninety days. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CFX opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.74. Colfax Co. has a one year low of $36.72 and a one year high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

