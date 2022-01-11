Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $476,000 Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in MSA Safety in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 22,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182 in the last three months. 6.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised shares of MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

MSA stock opened at $144.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.91 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.89%.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

