Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,921 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the third quarter worth $30,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $114,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth $222,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $42.75 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.53 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.02%.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

